Bankruptcy Attorney Steals Millions from Clients Filling for Bankruptcy

A former bankruptcy attorney admitted to stealing millions of dollars from clients who were filing for bankruptcy, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Peter Ressler, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $3.4 million dollars from his bankruptcy clients and to related fraud offenses on Wednesday, according to state prosecutors.

The 70-year-old was an attorney with a bankruptcy practice based in New Haven.

Prosecutors said Ressler took retainers from at least 30 clients for various legal matters, including protection under Chapters 7, 11 an 13 of the bankruptcy code. Ressler promised he would hold the client's funds in trust but used the monies for other purposes.

Ressler would dissipate a portion of clients' assets and filed reports with false representation, which misled courts and the debtors of their true financial situation, state prosecutors said.

The U.S. attorney's office also said Ressler engaged in "work outs", where he claimed to try to resettle a client's debt with creditors without relying on the protections of bankruptcy. Ressler had promised clients to settle debts such as homes in foreclosure, disagreements with financial institutions or creditors, like the IRS, purchasing property and negotiating a loan modification.

Instead, Ressler used the money for personal and family living expenses, to cover expenses of his practice and to fund payments relating to other clients and bankruptcy estates where he previously misused funds.

In total, Ressler misappropriated at least $3.4 million in client funds.

The former bankruptcy attorney pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement from a bankruptcy estate and one count of bankruptcy fraud. He is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 6, 2017 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment for 35 years and a fine of up to approximately $6.8 million.

Ressler was released on a $100,000 bond since is April 25 arrest.