Bear Follows Bicyclist on Farmington Trail: DEEP

A man was followed by a bear while riding his bike on the Rails to Trails path in Farmington on Monday, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.

The bear came out of the woods and followed the man on his bike on New Britain Avenue near the intersection of Oak Ridge Street around 3 p.m., DEEP said.

"The bear did not make any physical contact with him and broke away from him after a short while," DEEP said.

Farmington Police and DEEP officers responded to the report.

DEEP plans to put a bear trap in the area to see if they can capture the bear.

There have been no previous reports of bear activity in this area.