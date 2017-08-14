Bear Follows Bicyclist on Farmington Trail: DEEP - NBC Connecticut
    A man was followed by a bear while riding his bike on the Rails to Trails path in Farmington on Monday, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.

    The bear came out of the woods and followed the man on his bike on New Britain Avenue near the intersection of Oak Ridge Street around 3 p.m., DEEP said. 

    "The bear did not make any physical contact with him and broke away from him after a short while," DEEP said.

    Farmington Police and DEEP officers responded to the report.

    DEEP plans to put a bear trap in the area to see if they can capture the bear.

    There have been no previous reports of bear activity in this area. 

    Published 3 hours ago

