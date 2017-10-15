On a nice fall Saturday, crowds packed the 2017 Glastonbury Apple Harvest Festival in Riverfront Park.

“It’s wonderful. We’re having a great time,” Audrian Golding from Waterbury, said.

Over the event’s three days, organizers expected some 18,000 people to check out the food, entertainment, and activities.

Vendors noticed good crowds likely due to the nice weather.

“It’s really good. The lines are long though,” Devonte Brammer of Waterbury, said.

It would not be an Apple Harvest Festival without its namesake being dished up in everything from crisp to fritters.

“It’s been pretty hectic, honestly,” Elizabeth Lynch of Marlborough Congregational Church, said.

Members of the Marlborough Congregational Church served up their delectable treats as a fundraiser for a youth mission trip.

They say their success depended on the weather and the food.

“A lot, you have to have the right temperature but we have the product,” Scott Reid of Marlborough Congregational Church, said.

The Harvest Festival continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.. Admission is $5 and kids 3-feet and under are free.