Benny's in Waterford to Close at the End of the Month

    The Benny's location in Waterford, Conn. will close for good on Feb. 28

    Neighborhood retailer Benny’s is closing its location in Waterford, according to a sign posted on the store’s door.

    According to the notice, the store located at 40 Boston Post Road will permanently close its doors on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

    “We would like to thank you for being a loyal customer. It has been our pleasure serving this community for over 80 years,” the sign read.

    Benny's began as a tire stand in Providence Rhode Island and expanded into a chain retailer with over 30 stores in three states. It sells a variety of merchandise, from toys to housewares to electronics.

    Other Connecticut locations, including the ones in nearby Groton, Norwich and Old Saybrook, remain open.

