A Berlin High School student was arrested after being accused of sending a threatening message containing a racial slur to another student, according to Berlin police.

Police said the incident occurred on Feb. 23. According to police, surveillance video shows the accused student walk by another student in a common area of the school when an “air drop” message was received.

Air drop is an Apple iOS7 feature where a cell phone or other internet connected device uses a Wi-Fi network to deliver a message or file to other nearby devices.

Authorities are unsure if the student who received the message was the intended target. Anyone within a certain radius with an air drop enabled device can receive the message.

The suspect, who was not identified due to age, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree harassment.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Berlin Public Schools but has yet to hear back.