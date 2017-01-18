Best Day Ever: Gracie Lou's Bucket List

They say every dog has its day. On a rainy Tuesday morning, Newington Police Department helped a dog named Gracie Lou Freebush have the best day ever.

It’s just the latest adventure for the Boxer and her owner, Jennifer Valenches of Newington, on a mission to turn precious moments into comforting memories. Three days before Christmas, a veterinarian diagnosed Gracie Lou with cancer, estimating she has six months left to live.

“It just struck me just knowing the little time we have together and just to make the most of it,” Valenches says. “What can we do to make this remaining time we have together extra special?”

So began Gracie Lou’s Bucket List: A list of adventures, together, to make every last day count. Along the way, Valenches is documenting the journey on a public Facebook page which is quickly amassing followers. So far, Gracie Lou has had a photo shoot, a romp in the snow, even a visit to the Hartford Fire Department.

Gracie Lou's Bucket List



When officers at the Newington Police Department caught wind of the story, Officer Jamie DeSimone says they jumped at the chance to grant another wish on the list – for Gracie Lou to ride in a police car.

“They’re Newington residents,” DeSimone explained, “and I just felt like that would mean a lot to us, and I’m sure it would mean a lot to her mom.”

Judging by the slobbery kisses Officer Mike Fallon got as he drove the pup around in a police SUV, it meant a lot to Gracie Lou, too. Uniformed officers came outside to watch as Fallon flipped on the lights and sirens, circling the parking lot. Gracie sat attentively in the passenger seat wearing a police cap with her name on it, an extra touch by DeSimone.

“It really reaches out to our community that it’s not just about going out and fighting crime and arresting people,” she explained. “It’s about partnership with our community and giving back.”

And for Valenches, it’s about more than simply checking off a list. She hopes to inspire others to commit acts of kindness, and wants to raise awareness of the need for animal adoption and fostering. She currently volunteers and has fostered four dogs for Adopt A Boxer Rescue. As Gracie Lou’s story continues to spread on social media, Valenches says she’s receiving offers of help and messages from all over the world.

“It’s giving us the opportunity to tell others the importance of spreading love and kindness,” she said, “and that’s what I really want it to be about.”

Jennifer knows there will soon come a time for difficult decisions. The love of an animal can give us some of the best days of our lives, along with one of the worst. But for now, she hopes to keep “Pawing It Forward” – one of the items on the list, and a philosophy for living every day to the fullest.

“I don’t want the last six months or so, whatever God gives us together, to be about this awful disease,” Valenches said. “I want it to be about love and make it positive, not only to bring support to me and Gracie, but for us to share love with everyone else.”

Follow Gracie Lou on Facebook.