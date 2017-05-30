Bicyclist Struck by Car in Glastonbury

A bicyclist was struck by a car in Glastonbury on Tuesday night, police said.

Glastonbury police, fire officials and EMS responded to the intersection of Hubbard Street and Buttonball Lane at 7:50 p.m.

The bicyclist struck was part of a group of people riding their bikes north on Buttonball Lane, police said.

The operator of the bicycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further care, Glastonbury Police said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The accident is being investigated. Anyone who witnessed the incident or events prior to the accident is asked to call police at (860) 633-8301.