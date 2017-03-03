Bill Address When It's Appropriate to Seize, Search Students' Devices

State lawmakers are again considering a bill about when is it appropriate for school officials to seize and search your child’s electronic devices.

Students at Hamden High School told NBC Connecticut they support this bill that defines the rules when school officials are allowed to confiscate personal belongings like phones, tablets and laptops.

“Teachers and administrators, they have the right if they think something is going on to protect other students in school, they should be able to have the right to search devices,” senior Mark Durwin said.

“I think that student’s privacy is important as well,” senior Dina Alissi said. “There definitely has to be some reasonable suspicion.”

According to ACLU of Connecticut Executive Director David McGuire, there have been questionable search and seizures in other school districts across the state.

“We’ve had students that have had their cell phones searched without any cause,” McGuire said.

The ACLU of Connecticut is backing the bill before the state legislature’s education committee that McGuire said strikes a balance between student privacy rights and school safety.

“Students cannot just be searched at will,” McGuire said. “Students do have privacy expectations in their electronics and that has been recognize by the Supreme Court, so we do think this is a need law to get everyone on the same page.”

According to the proposed bill, only school administrators can search for evidence on a digital device “if there is reasonable suspicion the student had violated education policy” or the student “poses a risk of imminent personal injury to such student or others.” The bill, called an Act Concerning Students’ Right to Privacy in Their Personal Mobile Electronic Devices, states the device has to be on school property.

“There should be like a strict protocol,” Hamden High School senior Briana Louis said, “like a way it’s done with every single student.”

The bill prohibits school employees from copying or sharing any information on the mobile device that is not related to the suspected violation or threat to other students.

“It requires school administrators to stop searching once they find what they’re looking for or are unable to find it and also they have to memorialize their reason for searching it in writing and give it to the parents after the search,” McGuire added.

The Connecticut Education Association joined the ACLU in testifying in favor of this bill at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Commissioner of the Department of Education Dianna Wentzell said in her testimony that existing federal constitutional law preempts this proposal.

“There is already a well-developed body of constitutional law addressing student search and seizure under the Fourth Amendment,” Wentzell said. “These legal principles trump state law and school officials and state and local police are already familiar with them. This proposal is also very vague and overly limits the ability of school personnel to conduct a reasonable search, or to take custody of a mobile device without searching it for reasonable periods of time to deal with disruption or distraction in the classroom.”