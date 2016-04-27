Black Bear Struck and Killed Along I-84

A black bear was killed after it was struck along Interstate 84 in Southington on Tuesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Record-Journal reports the bear was hit in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Exit 32 and 33 on Tuesday, but no vehicle was found at the scene.

Troopers moved the bear to the shoulder so it wouldn't block traffic and representatives from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called in to remove it.

DEEP spokesman Dennis Schain said the male bear was estimated to be around 2 years old and weighed approximately 170 pounds. It wasn't tagged.

The bear's corpse was taken to a DEEP biologist for study.

A state Department of Transportation official said this type of accident is uncommon for the area.

