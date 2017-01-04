Bloomfield Seeing an Economic Boom

State legislators returned to the capitol Wednesday morning to begin another session. They plan to address a $1.3 billion deficit at the state level and might be called on to help several cities facing budget shortfalls, including Hartford.

But not every town is facing large deficits.

Bloomfield, which borders Hartford, is booming.

The town has seen record growth in building permit fees. Over the last fiscal year, July 2015-June 2016, the town projected it would take in about $800,000 in permit fees. Instead, it collected a whopping $2.5 million.

This fiscal year, town leaders again projected about $800,000 in building permit fees and it has already surpassed that by $100,000 in the first six months.

A big contributor this year is an apartment building, with 215 luxury units, under construction behind Bloomfield Town Hall.

“When I started they had one building official. Now they have three. Two of them are working 10 hours a piece overtime every week,” said Jose Giner, the director of planning and economic development for Bloomfield.

Giner credits the town’s success to his predecessor and the town council, for laying the groundwork for zoning and economic development.

He said what sets Bloomfield apart is that town leaders recognize there is a lot of competition to attract business, not just between municipalities in Connecticut, but between states.

Giner said that when town leaders see a good opportunity, they go for it.

“Do an analysis. If you think it’s good, then find a way to get it done. A lot of times you have boards and commissions in other towns that obstruct a lot of things,” Giner said.

The next project town council members will be contemplating is a Trader Joe’s warehouse, near the Amazon Fulfillment Center off Day Hill Road. On Wednesday night, a subcommittee plans to discuss a tax abatement package of 50-percent for four years.

If approved, it would go to the town council for a vote on January 9.

Many residents of Bloomfield are supportive of all the growth.

“As long as they do it the right way, yea it’s a good thing for the people, jobs, the town. Anything to bring more people into the area,” Paige Pichette said.

“I think bringing in business is good for the town. We have schools to support,” Jerry Guerrero, Jr. said.