Blowing Snow and Cold Temperatures for Wednesday's Cleanup

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting frigid temperatures throughout the day on Wednesday.

The cleanup continues for much of Connecticut, especially the northwest corner where some locations saw two feet of snow. Click here to check out snowfall accumulations throughout the state.

There are several schools that have decided to cancel or delay classes for Wednesday. Click here to check out an up to the minute list of cancellations.

We're forecasting mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with blowing snow and temperatures well below normal. Winds will be out of the west tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures for inland Connecticut will only rise into the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures along the shore will also be on the chilly side with highs near 30 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is 47 degrees for inland Connecticut.

The rest of the work week will remain relatively quite with partly cloudy skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies on Friday.

We're also keeping our eyes on some wintry weather for the weekend. Light snow is expected Saturday morning which will transition to rain showers by the afternoon. Another round of snow showers are expected on Sunday.