Blumenthal Non-Committal on Lieberman as FBI Director

Despite expectations that President Donald Trump would nominate someone for the job of FBI director before he left for a long foreign trip, no announcement came.

On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) remained noncommittal when asked who he would support as the FBI's next director.

"I'm not ruling anybody out, and I'm not ruling anybody in," said Blumenthal to reporters.

Knowing that former Connecticut US Senator Joe Lieberman is leading the pack doesn't sit well with many Democrats.

"My sense of the Democratic Caucus is they share my view that the most important qualification is criminal justice expertise and experience rather than political background," said Blumenthal.

The senator stayed away from directly criticizing Lieberman, someone he's known for years, or any other of the president's top picks.

"Joe Lieberman isn't unqualified, but he isn't as nearly qualified for the position of FBI director, which is not the kind of position where former politicians usually get the nod," said CCSU Political Science Associate Professor Jerold Duquette.

Duquette says it's not shocking Democrats aren't thrilled with Lieberman as an option and that political past certainly plays a part.

"In the last decade of his political career, Joe Lieberman was the Republican's favorite Democrat, so it's not surprising his former colleagues are not thrilled with the pick," said Duquette.

As far as Lieberman's ties to the president, specifically that President Trump has been a client of the firm where Lieberman works, Duquette says it's not an objection he takes seriously.

"I think Trump might miscalculate if he thinks Joe Lieberman is going to be cooperative with him. In fact I think Joe Lieberman would be fairly aggressive in doing his job with regards to investigating the president," said Duquette.

Blumenthal would not say whether he would vote yes or no if Lieberman received the nod. He said he would want to have a discussion with the former senator first.