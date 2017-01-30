Blumenthal Prepared to Block Supreme Court Nominee

Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Monday that would block a nominee for the high court if that individual doesn't meet what he described as, "mainstream" standards.

“I hope there is a nominee who is a mainstream thoughtful, responsible, legal thinker," Blumenthal said.

The move to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee would come after a full year of blockades put up against Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's pick to fill the void left by the death of Antonin Scalia.

Blumenthal said if the nominee doesn't meet his standards, then he would work to make sure that nominee doesn't get seated on the high court.

“An extremist, out of the mainstream jurist or legal thinker will be blocked," he warned.

When asked to describe what "mainstream," meant, Blumenthal said that would apply to someone who is, "willing to adapt the constitution to changing times but standing foursquare for basic rights; the First Amendment, the right to privacy.”

When reached for comment, a spokeswoman for Sen. Chris Murphy said he would reserve judgment on a pick before one is named.