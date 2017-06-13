Body Found of Teen Who Was Missing in Connecticut River

Authorities said 17-year-old Jay Agil jumped into the Connecticut River in Haddam on Sunday to save his sister.

State officials said they have found the body of a 17-year-old Meriden boy who had been missing since being swept into the Connecticut River Sunday.

Jay Agli was swept into the Connecticut River in Haddam when he jumped in to save his 19-year-old sister, according to officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and police said state troopers responded to the Haddam Meadows boat launch a little after 5 p.m. Sunday to begin the search.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials from DEEP said Agli‘s body was found at 11:46 a.m. south of Haddam Island – off Haddam Meadows State Park – near where he went into the water on Sunday.

EnCon Police are continuing to investigate and the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

DEEP officials said Agli and another family member jumped into the river to save his sister and all three were swept away by the current. Authorities said it is likely that a wake swept the sister off a sandbar.

A boater picker up the sister and the other family member.




