Body of Enfield Man Pulled From Massachusetts Lake

The body of an Enfield man was pulled from a lake in Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

The missing swimmer, Michael Chace, was last seen at in Middle pond of the Congamond Lake on Friday.

Recovery efforts from the Southwick, Massachusetts, police and fire departments were unsuccessful on Friday night and resumed again the next day.

The 33-year-old's body was located and recovered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Congamond Lake remained open during while the rescue was underway.



