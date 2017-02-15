Bottles of Alcohol Found in Postal Worker's Vehicle in Vernon: Police

Bottle of alcohol were found in a postal worker's vehicle in Vernon on Tuesday, police said.

Vernon Police were called about a postal employee delivering mail in the Olsen Drive/Valerie Drive neighborhood who appeared to be drunk at 1 p.m.

When police located the driver, Shawn DuPerry, 55, he was given a sobriety test but "did not perform to standard", Vernon Police said.

DuPerry was placed under arrest and bottles of alcohol were found in the postal vehicle. Postal supervisors came to pick the truck up, police said.

The USPS employee was charged with a DUI and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He will appear in court on Feb. 27.