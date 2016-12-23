Bradley Airport Busy With Holiday Travelers

It’s a busy morning at Bradley Airport with many people heading out to destinations for the holidays.

This is expected to be one of the busiest years for airline travel, with 10,000 more New Englanders are expected to fly than last year and extra passengers mean longer lines.

To speed up the line, register for pre-check online to allow you to go through the faster line and not remove shoes, liquids and laptops.

The lines this morning did not dampen the holiday spirit.

“We’re heading down to Florida this weekend to visit some family,” Chris McCormick, of Westfield, said. “We go every year. We’re looking forward to some nice weather, get out of the cold. Can’t wait.”

If you are flying, Bradley recommends not wrapping gifts before going through security. They will actually be doing the wrapping for you for free after you get through security. It’s going on until 3 p.m.

They also said small snow globes are now allowed.

Bradley International Airport is urging travelers to leave extra time to get through security during the busy holiday travel season and other airports in the region are doing the same.

Bradley Airport’s Twitter account is urging domestic travelers to leave 90 minutes for TSA screening and for international travelers to leave three hours.

Follow Bradley Airport on Twitter for updates.

LaGuardia Airport is warning of moderate to heavy traffic on the airport roadways because of holiday travel.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account for JFK Airport in New York is warning passengers about construction-related traffic detours at terminal 5 and to allow extra time to pick up or drop off passengers or to use AirTrain.

TF Green Airport in Rhode Island is warning travelers that you cannot get through the security checkpoint with wrapped gifts and to check the TSA website to see which items you can travel with and what is prohibited.

Travelers flying from TF Green between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. or from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. should plan to arrive at the terminal two hours before your flight.

Logan Airport has not issued any warning, other than not to wrap gifts, but said live music will be playing throughout the airport on Thursday and Friday.