The survey was conducted and released by J.D. Power and measured passenger satisfaction at the nation's airports across six criteria.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said it conducted its own survey among passengers at Bradley and found increasing satisfaction.

Bradley International Airport ranked towards the bottom of a new survey of passengers' satisfaction with the airports in North America. Bradley Airport came in tied for second-worst among medium-sized airports, according to a new survey released from J.D. Power this week.

Tying Bradley Airport in the second-lowest position on the “Medium Airport Ranking” is Kahului Airport in Maui. Both airports got a score of 724 on a 1,000-point scale. The only medium-size airport scoring worse was Cleveland Hopkins. All three airports were rated as being in the lowest category on the “Power Circle Ratings” in the survey.

The board that runs Bradley Airport, along with other local airports like Hartford-Brainard and Groton-New London, said it recently conducted its own survey of 1,000 Bradley passengers and found an increase in airport satisfaction this year. “This is compared to the limited J.D. Power survey, which is based on responses from 401 individuals who we cannot verify actually used the airport,” said Kevin Dillon, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA).

Bradley Airport has made a number of changes in the past year, including adding a duty-free shop, cutting down waiting times, and adding a premium lounge for travelers.

The airport has also added several dining options, with plans to add more in 2017.

This year, American Airlines resumed nonstop service from Bradley to Los Angeles, and Aer Lingus begin direct service to Dublin, Ireland.

The airport has also proposed a new transportation and rental car hub.

Ranking as the best medium-sized airports in the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Survey were Indianapolis International Airport, followed by Buffalo/Niagara, Fort Myers/Southwest Florida, Jacksonville, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky.

J.D. Power’s report found that New York's LaGuardia Airport is America's worst large airport, according to the survey, released Thursday, with Newark Liberty, Philadelphia, Chicago O'Hare and Boston Logan international airports, all major hubs, rounding out the bottom five.

On the other end of the spectrum, the best large airports include the local-feeling Portland, Oregon, airport and some sunny tourist destinations. Portland is followed by the international airports in Tampa, Las Vegas McCarran, Orlando and Miami in the top five. San Diego came in sixth.

New York's airports were all towards the bottom — John F. Kennedy was eighth-bottom in the large airport, just above the hubs in Houston and Los Angeles.

The 11-year-old study ranks terminal facilities, accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in and baggage check and food, drink and retail options to determine travel satisfaction.

The across-the-board ratings of baggage claim and food, drink and retail options increased most since the last survey.

“The CAA is committed to providing the best experience possible at Bradley, and we will continue working to improve our services and facilities,” Dillon said.

You can find the full J.D. Power report by clicking here.

Here is the full statement from Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon:

“The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) takes customer service and passenger satisfaction very seriously, and we recently instituted our own comprehensive passenger survey to understand our strengths and opportunities for growth at Bradley. Our survey data, which is based on feedback from approximately 1,000 verifiable Bradley passengers who were surveyed in the terminal per quarter, has actually shown an increase in airport satisfaction in 2016. This is compared to the limited J.D. Power survey, which is based on responses from 401 individuals who we cannot verify actually used the airport. Regardless, the CAA also took a number of steps to improve upon some of the opportunities noted in the J.D. Power ranking, including major improvements to the terminal facilities and amenities, with the opening of the new Escape Lounge, International Shoppes duty-free shop, Phillips Seafood restaurant, and nursing mother’s room. We are already planning for major improvements in 2017 with future concessions launches, including Two Roads Brewery. The CAA is committed to providing the best experience possible at Bradley, and we will continue working to improve our services and facilities.”