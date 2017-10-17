Bradley Makes Condé Nast Best Airports List

The readers have spoken and Bradley Airport has made the Condé Nast Traveler 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. It has been named one of the 10 best airports in the United States.

Bradley International Airport comes in as the 5th best airport in the U.S. with a score of 82.35.

“We are very proud to have earned this prestigious recognition, and we thank not only the many travelers who voted for us, but all of the millions of passengers who choose Bradley for their travel needs on an annual basis,” CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon, said in a statement. “This distinguished award from the travel community is a testament to our continuous growth and commitment to top-quality customer service at Bradley Airport. It motivates us to keep up the momentum and continue finding creative and innovative ways to meet and exceed our travelers’ expectations.”

Conde Nast commended Bradley for convenient parking, free Wi-Fi and restaurant options.

See who else made the list.