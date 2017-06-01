Branford Police Trying to Get Expensive Rings Back to Owner

Branford police are trying to get two very expensive woman’s rings back to their rightful owner.

Police said patrol officers received the rings within the past 10 days after someone at a local restaurant misplaced them and they are now being held for safe keeping until they can be returned to the owner.

Police are not releasing descriptions of the rings or where they were found to eliminate the possibility of fraudulent claims for the jewelry.

Anyone who has lost or misplayed rings should call Detective Ryan Tobin at 203-481-4241 and provide a detailed description of the jewelry.