Breast cancer survivor Jessie Guth shared her story and how she now works to help others battling breast cancer.

Jessie Guth may not fit the image you have of a breast cancer survivor.

“At 27 I was diagnosed with cancer and it was one of the most life-changing moments for my family around me,” said Jessie.

Living in Chicago, she battled and beat the disease with the help of her wife Allison.

“Definitely one of those moments you don’t expect it. It was 27. It was our first year of marriage and just not anticipating that being part of our journey,” Allison Guth recalled.

A year later, that journey would lead the couple to Connecticut. Allison was named the head coach of the Yale women’s basketball program in 2015. Now, her players are helping in the fight to find a cure, drawing inspiration from Jessie’s brave battle.

“We understand that it’s more than just basketball. We learn more about life outside the lines,” said Allison.

Last year, the team joined 3,000 others in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. This year, the players rolled up their sleeves and helped set up the survivor’s breakfast.

“There are so many people in our own lives that are affected and just people like Jess who are very near and dear to our hearts,” said team captain Maryann Santucci.

The Yale women's basketball team supports coach Allison Guth and her wife Jessie at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in New Haven as they work to help find a cure for breast cancer.



Beyond inspiring the team, Jessie hoped to help other women battling the disease by sharing her own story of survival.

“I’m so thankful to be here. I think when you go through something like this that it is so impactful you want to give back because I was so blessed to able to survive,” Jessie said.

Sunday, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks took place in New Haven and Westport. The events were organized by local volunteers for the American Cancer Society.

Three-thousand-people were expected to participate in New Haven. Last year, the event raised $100,000. That money was returned to the community for programs and research.

“We’ve got several different grants that are being held right here in Yale,” said Graham Kobs of the American Cancer Society.

Kobs says their ultimate goal is to find a cure, and in the meantime help as many people as possible who are battling the disease.