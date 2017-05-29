Bridgeport Kidnapping Ends in Wallingford

A woman kidnapped in Bridgeport was located safely in Wallingford Monday morning.

According to Bridgeport police, a shooting occurred late Sunday evening in the area of 41 Federal St.

A woman, the girlfriend of the shooting victim, was apparently kidnapped from the scene of the shooting by two or three males.

The woman and the unidentified males drove up Route 8 onto I-84 and then exited the highway in Waterbury.

The woman told police that the last thing she remembered seeing before they departed the highway was the large cross that is a part of Holy Land USA in Waterbury.

At some point, the males bailed out of the car. The woman was left in the car and was driving around, unable to explain to police her whereabouts.

Police told her to find a landmark.

Wallingford police say that the woman and the car she was taken in were located at the First Connecticut Credit Union, 159 S Turnpike Road.

The woman is working with both police departments to help them piece together what happened.