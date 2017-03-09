A 23-year-old Bridgeport man is dead after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked in a no-parking zone at a rest area on Interstate 95 South in Fairfield early Thursday morning, according to state police.

Police said Lucky Keophannga, 23, of Bridgeport, pulled into the rest area on I-95 South at 1:11 a.m. and his 2003 Mini Cooper hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was straddling the fire lane and travel lane, according to state police.

Keophannga was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. They said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The police report states the fire lane and no-parking zone was clearly marked.

Police said they have not taken any enforcement action.