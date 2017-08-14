A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty charges he supplied heroin to a man who fatally overdosed at a Monroe home in November 2016.

Thirty-four-year-old Careem “C-Lows” Bentley pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin in New Haven federal court Monday, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Authorities said that on Nov. 23, 2016, Monroe police and emergency medical personnel responded to a suspected drug overdose at a home in Monroe. When they arrived first responders found a 37-year-old man unresponsive lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the man had purchased heroin from Bentley the night before.

Bentley was arrested on Apr. 26, 2017 and remains in custody. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 3, 2017 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.