Bridgeport Police Seek 'Person of Interest' in Homicide Case

    Bridgeport Police Department
    Willard Hargrove

    Bridgeport police have arrested one suspect and are seeking a person of interest in connection with a homicide investigation.

    On Feb. 24, Michael Watkins was struck by gunfire in the area of 438 Berkshire Ave. He died of his injuries.

    Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Jovanne Brown, on felony murder charges. A second person of interest, identified as Willard Hargrove, 27, is being sought by police.

    Anyone with information on Hargrove’s whereabouts should contact Bridgeport police.

    Published 2 hours ago

