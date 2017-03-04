Bristol Firefighters Battle Flames and Cold Conditions | NBC Connecticut
Bristol Firefighters Battle Flames and Cold Conditions

    Bristol Fire Department
    Bristol firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Baldwin Drive Saturday morning.

    Weather conditions caused difficulties for crews battling a two-alarm house fire in Bristol Saturday morning.

    Bristol fire officials responded to a home on Baldwin Drive around 7 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they found heavy fire and struck a second alarm.

    Fire officials said a combination of downed power lines, windy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures all made it difficult to fight the fire. Despite the difficulties, fire officials said no serious injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

