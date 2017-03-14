Bristol Man Has Been Missing Since Saturday

Bristol police are asking for help to find a 21-year-old Bristol man who has been missing since Saturday.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Jakob Michaud. He is around 5-feet-10, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap with “RAB” across the front, according to the alert from police.

Michaud might be driving a blue 2011 Subaru Outback, blue with Connecticut plate AC25680.

Anyone with information on where he is should call police at 860-584-3011.