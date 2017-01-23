Bristol Man Has Been Missing for a Month

Craig Calvert has been missing since mid-December.

Police are looking for a 53-year-old Bristol man who has been missing for more than a month and they are asking for help to find him.

Craig Calvert’s family reported him missing in East Granby on Jan. 12.

He was last in touch with them on Dec. 17 and police said the circumstances of Calvert’s disappearance are unknown.

He has blue eyes, scars on his cheeks, no teeth or dentures and short brown hair, but is almost bald.

He is slender, 5-feet-9 and around 160 pounds.

Police said he is known to frequent the Hartford area and might be driving his yellow 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup with Connecticut registration C051181 or his yellow 2008 Honda VTX1300C motorcycle with Connecticut plates 00DVKG.

He might be wearing a black jacket, dirty blue jeans and work boots. He is known to work odd jobs sheet rocking.

Anyone who sees Calvert or his vehicles should call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.