Bristol Homicide Suspect Found Dead in Hartford: Police

Authorities said the death of a Bristol woman whose body was found in her home Monday has been declared a homicide, and a suspect in the case has been found dead in Hartford of an apparent suicide.

According to Bristol police, on Monday Jan. 9, officers responded to 66 Timber Lane where they found the homeowner, 59-year-old Gale McIntyre dead.

Preliminary investigation indicated that McIntyre’s death was suspicious, police said.

Hartford police said that around 11 p.m. Monday night they responded to 100 Weston Street in their city to help Bristol detectives find the suspect in the case, who was considered suicidal. The male suspect, who was not identified, was found unresponsive in Room 133. Medical personnel presumed him dead on scene.

According to Hartford police, there were no signs of foul play and the death is believed to be a suicide. Bristol police and Connecticut state police both responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.