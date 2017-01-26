Bristol Police Search for Car Thieves

A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Bristol over the weekend.

Bristol police continue to search for the people who stole a vehicle from Quick Auto Sales and Service early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the business at 16 Andrews St. at 3:39 a.m. to investigate reports that two people tried to steal a vehicle and found that a 2008 gray Volkswagen Passat had been stolen from the lot.

Soon after, the car was involved in a crash at King and Fifth streets in Bristol and two people were seen running from it, police said. Police set up a perimeter and a State Police K9 unit responded, but they did not find the people.

Police also sent out an automated alert to residents before 4:30 a.m., letting them know about the search.

Police do not believe the public is in danger and suspect the car thieves have left the area.

Anyone with information should call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.