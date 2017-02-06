Bristol Police Searching for Liberty Bank Robbery Suspect

Bristol police are looking for the man who robbed a bank on Monday.

A robbery was reported at the Liberty Bank located at 744 Farmington Avenue around 2:13 p.m.

A heavy-set man, probably in his 50s, with salt and pepper hair, reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Bristol Police said.

No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a dark, checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Police said he may be operating a black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Anyone having information on this robbery suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.