Bristol Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect

Bristol police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing the Citgo Food Bag Store on Farmington Avenue at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police said a male suspect walked into the store at 54 Farmington Avenue around 9 p.m., showed a small handgun and demanded the register’s cash drawer. The clerk complied and the suspect then fled in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as in his mid-20s, with short dark hair and a mustache. He was approximately 5-foot-8 and weighed between 130 and 140 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident, police said.

Police believe the suspect fled in a black vehicle, possibly a Mercedes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.