Bristol Students Get Buff to Raise Money for Wounded Marines

Bristol students at the "Push Ups for Patriots" event at Bristol Central High School on March 5, 2017

Bristol students are getting buff for a cause.

Around 300 students pledged to do push-ups over a 24-hour period to raise money for the Semper Fi fund, which provided assistance for wounded marines.

The event, called Push Ups for Patriots, is at Bristol Central High School and began Saturday at 9 a.m. and ends Sunday at 9 a.m. Participants hope to do a combined 14,000 push-ups before the time is up. Most students participate by pledging anywhere between one to 15 hours, but six brave students pledged to participate all 24 hours of the event.

For more information, visit the Semper Fi website.