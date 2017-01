A 14-year-old Bristol girl has been missing for almost a week and police are asking for help to find her.

Shai Broaden has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to police.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5 and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.