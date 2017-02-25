Brookfield Man Charged in Bethel Robbery

Bethel police have arrested Maxwell Mulligan, 32, on robbery charges after they say surveillance footage shows Mulligan robbing the Wheels convenience store on Stony Hill Road Wednesday.

Bethel police have arrested a man accused of robbing the Wheels convenience store on Stony Hill Road Wednesday night.

According to police, surveillance footage shows a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Maxwell Mulligan, paying for items at the register around 9:30 p.m. When the cash drawer opens for change, the suspect is seen jumping across the counter and pushing the clerk aside to steal money from the drawer.

On Friday Mulligan, who lives in Brookfield, was located by Wilton police and arrested on the Bethel arrest warrant.

Mulligan was charged with third-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.