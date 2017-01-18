Brooklyn Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend with Frying Pan | NBC Connecticut
Brooklyn Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend with Frying Pan

    Connecticut State Police
    Jason Wilbur

    A Brooklyn man is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a frying pan and a machete, according to state police.

    Police said that on Tuesday around 9:20 p.m. they were called to a home in Brooklyn for a reported disturbance.

    Authorities allege that Jason Wilbur, 39, got into a fight with his girlfriend, tackled her to the ground and hit her with a frying pan. Police said he also threw a machete at her but missed. A minor was in the home at the time, police said.

    Wilbur was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.

    He was held on a $100,000 bond and expected in court Wednesday.

