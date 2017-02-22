Brothers Suspected in Murder of Willimantic Man Due in Court

Two brothers suspected in the murder of a Willimantic man in November are due in court today.

Juan Chach, 24, and Ignacio Chach-Aperez, 26, have been arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Francisco Delazcruz-Coj.

Police found Delazcruz-Coj in an apartment at 38 Pulaski Court when they responded to a disturbance calljust after 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. He had been stabbed several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The two suspects were seen running and one was bleeding, according to state police, and investigators identified Chach and Chach-Aperez as suspects.

State Police Investigating Willimantic Homicide

(Published Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016)

The two brothers knew the victim well, according to police, but no information has been released on the motive.

Homeland Security Agents and the Phoenix Police Department Fugitive Task Force took the brothers into custody three days later at a Greyhound bus station more than 2,500 miles away, in Phoenix, Arizona.

They were found about 150 miles from the border and the sheriff's office in Arizona had them both on an immigration hold.

The brothers were held in custody at the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona as felony fugitives from justice until they were brought back to Connecticut Tuesday.

Chach has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, while Chach-Aperez has been charged with of accessory to murder and-tampering with evidence.

Bond for both has been set at $1 million.