Budget Talks Continue As Deadline Looms

Governor Dannel Malloy and lawmakers of both parties met behind closed doors for the first time in nearly two weeks Tuesday.

They meet as the June 7 adjournment deadline looms large and it doesn't appear the General Assembly is close to approving a new two-year spending plan.

Based on the timing alone, Senator Len Fasano, the top Republican in the State Senate, said he thinks lawmakers will be meeting into the summer to try to resolve the state's budget crisis.

"I think we’re going to be going into Special Session," Fasano said following the meeting that lasted just more than an hour.

Specifics from the meeting weren't mentioned, though tensions appear to be rising among the two Democrat and two Republican caucuses.

Democrats didn't say much of anything following the meeting, simply acknowledging that more talks are slated to continue. They noted that there is some difficulty in getting state labor unions to agree to both open their contracts for negotiation and then to approve the changes agreed to with the Malloy Administration.

Republicans criticized Democrats without directly mentioning them for not providing a new budget proposal with specific spending amounts and reductions.

"Our lines are line by line from the House and the Senate R’s. It’s very tough to compare budgets that are not line by line," Fasano said.

Malloy said there was some disagreement during the meeting Tuesday, but emerged from the discussion with a similar tone to that of several weeks ago, when the state's budget woes were made even worse by sagging income tax receipts.

The governor said his budget with controversial cuts to municipal aid and the union concessions deal is the best path forward.

On the union deal specifically, he said without it, the House and Senate would have to start at square one.

"We should assume those numbers or people should prepare additional cuts in the hundreds of millions to offset that in their own budget because we won’t have an answer. The only answer we have on a short term basis is one that involved labor," Malloy said.

The legislative session is scheduled to end June 7.