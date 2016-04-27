Some residents and students were offended when they woke up to see "Build That Wall" spray-painted on the Westbrook High School's spirit rock on the day of the state's primary.

On Tuesday, the superintendent and some staff, which is painted every-so often by students, was coated in blue paint with with "Trump 2016" and "Build That Wall" written in white, presumably in support of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The superintendent said the school has identified the three male students responsible and have conducted interviews with them and their parents. The students said they thought painting the rock in support of Trump would be funny, the superintendent Pat Ciccone said.

Due to the political nature of the paint job, some people and students were offended by the message, Ciccone said. The superintendent said the school and district does not advertise for one candidate over another.

The rock was covered with a tarp and later spray painted to cover up the student's paint job.

Trump, even as recently as his trip to Connecticut, has said a number of times that he wishes to build a wall in order to keep people from Mexico to enter the United States.

The school is now taking restorative steps to the address the issue, Ciccone said.

There is no evidence of maliciousness, according to the district.