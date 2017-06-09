Bullet Comes Through Ceiling and Hits Man Sitting in New Haven Apartment | NBC Connecticut
Bullet Comes Through Ceiling and Hits Man Sitting in New Haven Apartment

    A 28-year-old New Haven man was shot while sitting in his apartment early Friday morning when a gunshot came through the ceiling from an apartment above, according to police. 

    Police responded to the 300 block of Sherman Parkway at 2:47 a.m. and learned the victim was shot in his left thigh. 

    Police said the shot had been fired through the ceiling from a third-floor apartment. Police went to investigate, but no one was in the unit the bullet came from. 

    The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and has been released.

