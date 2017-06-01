Bullet Shot Through Window in New Haven Hits Man's Head | NBC Connecticut
Bullet Shot Through Window in New Haven Hits Man's Head

    A bullet that was shot through the window of a New Haven home and hit the head of a man inside, police said. 

    New Haven police were called about a shooting at 128 Greenwood Street at 10:18 p.m. on Thursday. 

    Police said the bullet went through the first floor window and struck a 28-year-old man in the head who was inside the building. 

    The victim is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital. There was no update on his condition. 

    The perpetrator is described as a shorter, thin man wearing an oversized black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans. 

    Police said a ShotSpotter reported 10 shots fired. 

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

