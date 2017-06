Burglars smashed the front window of EbLens in New Haven early Friday morning and made off with $11,000 worth of sunglasses, according to police.

The incident happened at 60 Whalley Ave. at 3:47 a.m., according to police.

EbLens was founded in New Britain in 1949 and has expanded to several locations in Connecticut, as well as Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York.