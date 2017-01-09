Business Community Welcomes Malloy Message of Less Government

Businesses optimistic for 2017 but Malloy says he expects difficult from both sides of the aisle. (Published 3 hours ago)

Governor Dan Malloy addressed hundreds of business owners and leaders from across the Hartford area Monday morning.

The address was part of his post-week push to rein in spending on pensions and benefits in the wake of his seventh State of the State Address.

The governor said at times he's confused by lawmakers from both the Democrat and Republican parties who claim they're in favor of a more efficient state government in Connecticut.

“When I have a leader of the legislature tells me we need smaller government but he doesn’t believe in laying people off, and somehow I should force an agreement to be reached without having the tools to allow that to happen, you’re speaking out of both sides of your mouth," he told the group at the event sponsored by the MetroHartford Alliance and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Joe Brennan, President and CEO of CBIA, said he was happy to hear the governor focus on reining in spending for state employees, because that could lead to a smart spending of state funds, as well as fend off the possibility of tax increases for businesses and individuals. He says the opposite is not what residents and employers want.

“So what happens is, you squeeze out funding for needed human service programs or for transportation infrastructure improvements and the things we really need that will continue to grow our economy so the fact that the governor is trying to tackle that head on I think is the most promising thing.”

One person who liked what she heard was Capri Frank, who handles marketing and sales for Miller Foods, a food manufacturer and distributor based in Avon.

A family business, Miller employs 25 people and manufactures both pet and human food products. She says as a small business, it's harder to deal with major state policy changes than people may realize.

"It trickles down and larger business has the ability to manage it a little bit better but those type of things make it hard. Those kinds of things make it harder."

She says she likes what the governor has had to say so far because he sounds like he is trying to run a business with the way he's discussing labor, benefit, and other state obligations that cost taxpayers billions. She says if small businesses can take those steps, then so can the state.

“When you’re in small business you have to buckle down, you have to renegotiate," Frank said. "You have to find ways."