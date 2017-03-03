The Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) has announced it has canceled construction of a new facility planned in Bloomfield and will merge an existing facility in Hartford with a school in New Britain.

The council cited Connecticut’s fiscal crisis as the reason for the changes.

The CREC Two Rivers Magnet High School, which was planned for Bloomfield, will not open. The existing Two Rivers High School in Hartford will close and students will merge into the CREC Academy of Science and Innovation in New Britain, effective starting next school year.

District officials said CREC Two Rivers Principal Robert McCain will assume the role of principal at the CREC Academy of Science and Innovation.

“We had to make a tough choice during a very tough budget season. Although consolidating the two schools is not the road we envisioned, it is the most-cost effective way of addressing these budgetary challenges without hurting the quality of education that CREC proudly provides,” said CREC Executive Director Greg J. Florio in a release.