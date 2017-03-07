Train Carrying Oil, Acid Derails in New York; Leaking Fuel | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Train Carrying Oil, Acid Derails in New York; Leaking Fuel

CSX said the hazardous materials were not spilled or leaking

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CSX said the train was leaking fuel. (Published 28 minutes ago)

    A CSX freight train carrying sulfuric acid and other hazardous materials derailed Tuesday afternoon in Newburgh, with one of the train's locomotive off the tracks and onto an adjacent road. 

    CSX said a locomotive was leaking fuel, but that none of the hazardous materials were spilled or leaking. 

    The train has three locomotives and 77 freight cars in total, the company said, and was traveling from Selkirk, New York to Waycross, Georgia.

    Besides the sulfuric acid, it was also carrying sodium hydroxide and corn oil, as well as cardboard and glass. 

    Freight train cars off the tracks after a March 7, 2017, derailment in Newburgh, New York.
    Photo credit: Instagram / @tyler_2220

    Witnesses identified the location as River Road, near the line between Newburgh and New Windsor. It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.

    Photos from the scene showed multiple tanker cars involved, power poles uprooted and a heavy police response. 

    This is developing. 

     

    New Windsor FD (Orange) City of Newburgh FD Train derailment River Rd Photos ~ Anonymous

    A post shared by Kempter's Fire Wire (Official) (@kempterfirewire) on

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices