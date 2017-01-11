CT Council on Small Towns Discusses State Pension Shortfall

The Connecticut Council on Small Towns (COST) discussed the state pension shortfall and how to pay for it at Wednesday's meeting.

Bethany First Selectman Derrylyn Gorski said she expects her town to have to dig deeper to help the state cover its pension costs.

"I would be surprised if we didn't get less," she said. And, there is a concern more taxes could be on the table. "We're a small town. 5,500 people. I don't have fat in my budget," Gorski explained.

That was the common theme throughout the Sheraton in Rocky Hill for the annual meeting of COST - who will bear the cost for the state's financial troubles, especially among towns with small budgets where a tiny change can have a major impact?

"There's a lot of hard choices that we have to make but we have to live within our means, we have to give predictability to folks and we have to have a sustainable program," explained Governor Dan Malloy.

Malloy said the budget is still being worked on and he won't have answers until Feb. 8, when he announces the numbers. But mayors of the small towns said they expect to share in the sacrifice, not have it all fall on their shoulders simply because they, unlike the state, have been more fiscally responsible.

"It's time that the state take responsibility. We as municipalities have done that year in and year out with our budgets and the state does need to take that responsibility. So I am hoping he is true to his word," said Enzo Faienza, Cromwell Mayor.

One non-pension issue raised was crumbling foundations, an issue first brought to light by NBC Connecticut.

The governor said it is important that the Feds take a bigger role just as they would if we got hit by a hurricane.