Several gatherings took place in Connecticut with organizers calling for emergency action in response to the violence in Virginia.

People across the country gathered at rallies and vigils Sunday in response to the violence that broke out between white nationalists and counter-protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

Organizers, including those in Connecticut, are calling for emergency action in response to that violence.

More than 100 people showed solidarity with Charlottesville at one of those vigils Sunday in West Hartford.

"You're motivated to stand up to anti-Semitism, to racism, to terrorism of all kinds," one attendee said.

"I came out today because it's the right thing to do," Nicole Fromson of West Hartford said.

People wore signs with anti-hate messages, including one that read “STAND AGAINST RACISM.”

Many were outraged having watched the deadly violence between white nationalists and counter-protesters. A 32-year-old woman was killed when a man drove a car into a crowd, and dozens of others were injured in that incident and other skirmishes throughout the day.

"I'm doing my part, doing my part to stand up against hate," said Rebecca Mallett of Uncasville.

State leaders expressed disappointment with President Trump’s initial response.

"It's abhorrent. It's a tragedy. And it's an embarrassment. The embarrassment mostly comes from the president of the United States who equivocates on this kind of violence on an on-going basis," Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) said.

Vigils also took place in Danbury, Willimantic, Bridgeport, and on the New Haven Green.

Many are concerned by what seems like rising levels of hate.

"I think America's a lot better than all of this. It breaks my heart to see people still feeling this way even after we've struggled against these fascists' thoughts for almost a century," said Abbie Saccary of New Haven.

Authorities in Virginia have arrested the man accused of intentionally driving his car into the crowd.