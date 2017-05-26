CT Senators Warn GOP Healthcare Reform Could Hurt Residents

The two Democrats that represent the state of Connecticut in the US Senate said the healthcare reform is as bad for Connecticut as they thought it would be, after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office's report revealed that 23 million could lose coverage under the proposal.

In the Nutmeg State, that figure includes hundreds of thousands of residents.

"It's like the dog caught the car, and they don't know what to do," said Sen. Chris Murphy.

One of those people who could see spikes in the costs of her coverage and prescription drugs is Pamela Johnson from Ellington. She and her son both live with hereditary angioedema, a condition that leads to serious bouts with swelling.

She said without access to affordable drug and health coverage, she would be crippled financially.

“The medicine that I’m on is so expensive that a one month supply currently costs my insurance approximately $70,000 a month. I can’t afford that without access to affordable care," Johnson said during a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said it's stories like Johnson's, and other similar ones, as to why he said the Republican healthcare plan won't muster enough votes for even consideration.

“They are skyrocketing financial costs, catastrophic human costs, and unconscionable moral costs," Blumenthal said. "That’s the CBO score."

Murphy added that he anticipates the Senate GOP caucus to craft its own measure, but will use the House version as its template.

“Our Senate Republican colleagues are writing their own bill behind closed doors and let me guarantee you that they are using the House bill as the foundation for their discussions. Senate Republicans are not going to write a radically different bill," Murphy said.

The process could be a long one for any health reform to pass. If the Senate makes substantial changes to the House bill and it passes, it would then have to return for a House vote, and then it would need to pass the Senate again before reaching the president's desk.

Murphy said the Senate is still a long way from those discussions even starting.

"There aren't fifty votes for any healthcare bill," Murphy said.