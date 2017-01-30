Car Collides with School Bus in Coventry

Coventry police responded to an accident involving a car and a school bus Monday morning, police said.

Police confirmed the accident occurred on Lake Street near Monument Hill Road. An ambulance was called to the scene for the driver of the car, but police said it appears there are only minor injuries.

Dispatchers said they did not receive reports of children on the bus.

Lake Street is closed while crews work to clear up the wreck.

More details were not immediately available.