Car Crashes Into House in Milford

A driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a home in Milford on Monday, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the crash at 1019 New Haven Avenue around 11 a.m.

The crash happened near Mary Ellen Drive, according to fire officials.

It appeared the car crashed into another vehicle before slamming into the garage of a split level ranch, causing significant damage to the house.

The driver was taken to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.

No one in the house was hurt, fire officials said.